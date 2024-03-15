Walmart begins selling Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at a crazy low price

Guess what? Walmart has begun selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip! This is significant, as it is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from that retail giant.

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip, known for its exceptional performance and long battery life, will be available on Walmart.com and soon in select Walmart stores for only $699. This price point is particularly noteworthy, as it brings a high-quality Apple product within reach of a broader audience.

Julie Barber, Executive Vice President of Merchandising at Walmart U.S., emphasized the company's commitment to offering premium brands at accessible prices. "The very heart of our mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price," said Barber. "We're excited to work with Apple to bring the MacBook Air with the M1 chip to our customers."

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip offers incredible value, boasting a thin and light, fanless design, a stunning liquid retina display, and the unmatched experience of macOS. The M1 chip enables the MacBook Air to handle tasks like editing family photos and exporting videos for the web with ease, making it an ideal choice for everyday consumers, students, and business users alike.

As someone who owns a similarly powered M1 Mac mini and absolutely loves it to this day, I can attest to the remarkable performance and efficiency of Apple's M1 chip. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a fantastic option for anyone looking to experience the power and reliability of Apple's latest technology without breaking the bank.

Walmart's decision to offer the MacBook Air at such an attractive price point is a significant development for consumers -- especially with inflation being so high these days. It not only makes Mac computers more accessible but also reflects the retailer's dedication to providing value without compromising on quality. You can buy it here in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.