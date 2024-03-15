Walmart begins selling Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at a crazy low price

No Comments

Guess what? Walmart has begun selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip! This is significant, as it is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from that retail giant.

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip, known for its exceptional performance and long battery life, will be available on Walmart.com and soon in select Walmart stores for only $699. This price point is particularly noteworthy, as it brings a high-quality Apple product within reach of a broader audience.

Julie Barber, Executive Vice President of Merchandising at Walmart U.S., emphasized the company's commitment to offering premium brands at accessible prices. "The very heart of our mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price," said Barber. "We're excited to work with Apple to bring the MacBook Air with the M1 chip to our customers."

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip offers incredible value, boasting a thin and light, fanless design, a stunning liquid retina display, and the unmatched experience of macOS. The M1 chip enables the MacBook Air to handle tasks like editing family photos and exporting videos for the web with ease, making it an ideal choice for everyday consumers, students, and business users alike.

As someone who owns a similarly powered M1 Mac mini and absolutely loves it to this day, I can attest to the remarkable performance and efficiency of Apple's M1 chip. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a fantastic option for anyone looking to experience the power and reliability of Apple's latest technology without breaking the bank.

Walmart's decision to offer the MacBook Air at such an attractive price point is a significant development for consumers -- especially with inflation being so high these days. It not only makes Mac computers more accessible but also reflects the retailer's dedication to providing value without compromising on quality. You can buy it here in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Walmart begins selling Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at a crazy low price

Considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11? Check out SparkyLinux 7.3

Dark web election posts up almost 400 percent

Get 'Multi-Cloud Strategy for Cloud Architects -- Second Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

Logs, metrics and traces -- unlocking observability [Q&A]

Best Windows apps this week

To get to AGI, we must first solve the AI challenges of today, not tomorrow

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

18 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.