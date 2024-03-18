70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

No Comments

As the US Congress talks about potentially banning TikTok, a new survey from Media.com shows that 70 percent of social media users are moderately to extremely concerned that misinformation will impact the 2024 US Presidential election.

Respondents are also inclined to hold social media companies accountable for misinformation and hate speech, with a slim majority (51 percent) favoring increased regulation and 62 percent calling for legal action for social platforms that allow misinformation to spread.

Although 63 percent of respondents say they feel confident in their ability to spot misinformation on social media, some 60 percent say they have shared information they later found to be false. And when asked how misinformation impacts our lives, 68 percent of respondents say it causes confusion, 64 percent believe it undermines trust, and 60 percent feel it influences public opinion.

"Misinformation and fake profiles are eating away at trust and confidence which is critical to a functional society," says James Mawhinney, the CEO and Founder of the Media.com network. "These survey results show there is a very real concern about the impact of misinformation. It is particularly concerning considering the amount of time we spend consuming content from unverified sources."

When asked about specific networks 55 percent of respondents say they think Facebook is doing the poorest job of curbing misinformation, followed closely by TikTok and X at 44 percent each. When asked what changes social networks should make to address the challenge of misinformation, 57 percent say fact-checking all content; 55 percent support identity verification for all profiles to eliminate bots; and 42 percent favor an automatic ban for those who spread false information.

Media.com is a profile-based network created to help combat misinformation. It allows individuals, brands and PR representatives to post text, video and audio information, publish releases, publicly respond to third party media, share their stories, challenge misconceptions and correct the record without the fear of being degraded by trolls, comments or encountering fake profiles. You can find out more on the company's site.

Image credit: Skorzewiak/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

What can we expect from the third decade of cloud computing? [Q&A]

KB5035853 update is slowing down Windows 11 and causing other problems for users

4MLinux 45.0 now available for download

Is synthetic data the solution to data privacy challenges?

Why human risk management is key to data protection

PDF Shaper 14.0 updates UI and built-in PDF viewer, adds new paid-for features

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

31 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

25 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.