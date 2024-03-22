Microsoft launches .NET Smart Components to give developers AI-powered UI controls

No Comments
.NET

There is just about no field of technology that is not somehow being enhanced by artificial intelligence. Microsoft has already shown its own love of AI by introducing it to various aspects of Windows and other products, and the latest release from the company is .NET Smart Components.

These are described as "AI-powered UI controls" that Microsoft says can be quickly and easily add to .NET apps. Billed, unsurprisingly, as "genuinely useful", the company says the components remove the need to "spend weeks of dev time redesigning your UX or researching machine learning and prompt engineering".

See also:

Microsoft is not describing the introduction of .NET Smart Components as a beta, but as an experiment. To start with, there is support for Blazor, MVC and Razor Pages with .NET 6 and later. Other .NET UI frameworks such as .NET MAUI, WPF and Windows Forms will gain the components at some point, but for now feedback is what the company is looking for.

In a blog post about the new AI tools, Microsoft shares details of three smart features:

Smart Paste

Smart Paste fills out forms automatically using data from the user’s clipboard with the click of a button. You can use this with any existing form in your web app. This helps users add data from external sources without re-typing.

Smart TextArea

An intelligent upgrade to the traditional textarea. You can configure how it should autocomplete whole sentences using your own preferred tone, policies, URLs, and so on. This helps users type faster and not have to remember URLs etc.

Smart ComboBox

Upgrades the traditional combobox by making suggestions based on semantic matching. This helps users find what they’re looking for.

Microsoft has published a video showing off the highlights of .NET Smart Components:

More information, including code samples, can be found here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Which comes first? The pentest or the bug bounty program? [Q&A]

Microsoft launches .NET Smart Components to give developers AI-powered UI controls

Meta enters the fediverse by allowing some users to cross post between Threads and other platforms such as Mastodon

Microsoft confirms that KB5035857 update is causing serious memory leak problems in Windows Server

Zero Trust: Moving beyond the chewy centre of cybersecurity

Microsoft means business with new Surface devices

Communications service providers see Gen AI as critical but are slow to implement it

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

44 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

28 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

23 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Microsoft starts forced upgrades of older Windows 11 versions to Windows 11 23H2

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.