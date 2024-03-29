Transcend unveils MTE310S NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2230 SSD

Transcend has unveiled the MTE310S PCIe M.2 2230 SSD, which is designed for use in handheld gaming consoles, Ultrabooks, and 2-in-1 laptops. This new SSD is equipped with 3D NAND flash technology and utilizes the NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, achieving sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 3,500MB/s, respectively, for the 1TB model. The 512GB variant offers read and write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s and 1,700MB/s, respectively.

The SSD features SLC caching technology to enhance its read/write speeds and 4K random performance, which in turn helps reduce device loading times and improve overall system performance. The 1TB model boasts 4K random read/write speeds of up to 330,000/690,000 IOPS, while the 512GB version reaches up to 119,000/395,000 IOPS.

With its compact single-sided M.2 2230 form factor, measuring 30.0 mm x 22.0 mm x 2.23 mm and weighing just 4g, the MTE310S is suitable for slim devices, offering a storage solution that combines high speeds with large capacity. The SSD operates within a temperature range of 0°C to 70°C and requires a 3.3V±5% operating voltage.

Transcend has incorporated several advanced technologies into the MTE310S SSD to optimize its performance and extend its lifespan. These include the LDPC ECC mechanism, Garbage Collection, wear-leveling, and SLC caching, which collectively contribute to the integrity and longevity of the storage. The SSD has a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of 2,000,000 hours and offers Terabytes Written (TBW) of 600 TBW for the 1TB model and 300 TBW for the 512GB model.

To assist users in monitoring the health and status of their SSD, Transcend provides its SSD Scope software. This free tool offers a range of functions for managing the SSD, including status display, S.M.A.R.T. analysis, data erasure, firmware updates, TRIM initiation, and system cloning.

The MTE310S SSD comes with a five-year limited warranty and is manufactured in Taiwan, adhering to stringent quality control standards. It is compatible with Microsoft Windows 7 or later and Linux Kernel 2.6.31 or later operating systems. It will soon be available here.

