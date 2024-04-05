Disney+ is following the lead of Netflix and starting to fight back against password sharing

Disney CEO and Elon Musk nemesis Bob Iger has said that the company is ready to start clamping down on Disney+ subscribers from sharing their passwords to give other people free access to their account.

Netflix has already taken steps in this direction, and now Disney has revealed that it is going to start tackling the matter in earnest this summer. Speaking on CNBC, Iger indicated that measures to prevent password-sharing would begin In a handful of countries and markets in June before applying to all subscribers in September.

Iger appeared on CNBC's Squawk on the Street to speak about transforming Disney+ into a "growth business". Part of this involves cutting back on people getting free access to the streaming service through a password shared by a friend or family member.

During the interview, Iger said:

In June we'll be launching our first real foray into password sharing. Just a few countries in a few markets, but then it will grow significantly with a full roll-out in September.

Details of how the clampdown will work have not yet been revealed, but it is a move that will closely follow the template set by Netflix. When the streaming giant started its own attack on password-sharing last year, subscribers were given the opportunity to add additional users outside of their household to their accounts for $7.99 per month.

Earlier this year, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston, indicated subscribers would be able to pay an "additional fee" for extra-household users to their accounts.

Image credit: Vadimrysev / Dreamstime.com