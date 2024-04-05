Will the conversational web see the end of tech giants' app stores? [Q&A]

The rise of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT has brought us a step closer to a 'conversational web' where it's possible to find information and access services without needing an app.

This could potentially mean the end of app stores from the likes of Apple and Google and disrupt the whole app ecosystem.

To find out more we spoke to Hussein Hallak, co-founder of Momentable, an an AI-powered B2B2C SaaS platform bridging the gap between the art world and avid art enthusiasts.

BN: Could conversational AI radically change the way we use the internet?

HH: Without a doubt, conversational AI possesses the potential to completely reshape our online experience. It promises to alter the way we interact with the internet in three significant dimensions: our behavior, expectations, and accessibility.

With the widespread adoption and increasing usage of AI-powered agents and chatbots, we are gradually shifting towards a new norm where we get our information and work done through conversations with our digital companions.

As these AI agents and chatbots continue to evolve and become more intuitive, our expectations for similar and seamless interactions with the internet also rise.

Consequently, our reliance on conversational AI implies that websites and content not accessible or integrated into our AI-driven interfaces risk becoming invisible and irrelevant in this evolving digital landscape.

This shift in how we navigate the digital landscape, relying on conversational AI for various tasks and information retrieval, will not only change how we use the internet, it will change how we work and live.

BN: Will this lead to more equitable access to information?

HH: While the proliferation of powerful AI tools offers greater accessibility, the path to achieving equitable access to information is a complex challenge. Three primary factors drive this complexity:

Firstly, the effectiveness of these tools often correlates with their cost, potentially creating disparities in access. Secondly, geographical variations in tool availability can further exacerbate these inequalities. Lastly, the existing biases within the information ecosystem will find their way into the data used by AI agents and chatbots, potentially amplifying these biases and impeding equitable access to information.

To truly bridge these gaps, it's imperative to implement robust systems and structures aimed at mitigating biases and reducing their impact. This requires a concerted effort from governments and regulatory bodies to establish policies and initiatives geared towards minimizing disparities.

Additionally, education and training programs are essential to empower individuals with the skills necessary to navigate and harness the benefits of conversational AI effectively. Without addressing these challenges, conversational AI can’t realize its potential to positively impact a global audience.

BN: What will be the impact in the workplace?

HH: The growing influence of conversational AI in the workplace promises both positive impact and potential challenges. On the optimistic side, this technology brings increased efficiency and productivity. Teams stand to accomplish more with fewer resources, fostering deeper connections across the organization by streamlining access to comprehensive information spanning various departments. Such enhancements can mitigate the common communication barriers encountered in diverse cross-departmental collaborations.

However, there are significant potential drawbacks. The automation of numerous tasks by AI could diminish the demand for a sizable workforce, leading to a redistribution of responsibilities among individuals who may be demanded to manage multiple tools and tasks.

This evolution carries the risk of diluting the quality of human interaction and stifling the creativity that often thrives in collaborative work environments. Conversational AI can simulate a group of people, but genuine creativity and innovation thrive through human interaction and collaboration.

To navigate this evolving landscape successfully, organizations must develop well-thought-out strategies for the integration of AI into their workflows. This includes prioritizing skill development and offering comprehensive training programs to empower employees and help them unlock the full potential of conversational AI in the workplace.

BN: Could this technology lead to a reduction in consumer choice?

HH: On the surface, conversational AI appears to expand the realm of choices available to consumers, but in the absence of personalization, AI systems may tend to offer repetitive suggestions influenced by prevailing trends.

This phenomenon of algorithms shaping and streamlining the digital experience isn't novel, as we've witnessed similar trends in platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, where there are self enforcing loops and isolated information bubbles.

Historically platforms have shown a tendency to serve advertising and monetization, which are at times at odds with consumer choice and free discovery. Without proactive measures, there is a potential risk of diminishing the richness of consumer choice and discovery over time. Initially, the landscape might appear to flourish with diverse options, but as time progresses, a consolidation reminiscent of the dominance of tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft in the AI domain could take hold.

The key lies in striking a balance between AI-driven personalization and fostering innovation. Tech giants, in collaboration with startups in the AI sector, should explore avenues to enhance, rather than constrict, consumer choices. Additionally, the implementation of consumer protection measures, such as regulations and standards, ensures that AI-driven recommendations consistently align with the best interests of consumers.

BN: How do existing tech giants need to adapt to these changes?

HH: Adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of AI is an imperative for even the tech giants of our era. The development of AI technology carries undeniable costs, and the scarcity of AI talent presents a formidable challenge. Operational expenses associated with AI-based systems can prove prohibitive, even for organizations with substantial resources at their disposal. However, adaptation is non-negotiable, necessitating a transformative journey involving the reconfiguration of existing frameworks, processes, and structures. This transformative undertaking demands a strategic approach, time, and meticulous planning.

On the other end of the spectrum, smaller companies exhibit a unique agility that allows them to pivot swiftly in response to evolving trends. However, they often grapple with constraints such as limited access to talent and resources.

As AI technology becomes increasingly democratized and integrated into mainstream operations, we anticipate witnessing sweeping transformative waves, powered by the democratizing influence of AI.

We will likely see more partnerships between tech giants, startups, and NGOs to provide access to fresh talent and novel ideas, foster a culture of innovation, and take a leadership role in championing ethical AI practices, setting industry standards, and ensuring responsible AI deployment.

