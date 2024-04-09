Microsoft brings Blizzard Entertainment games back to China

Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft Gaming, and NetEase have announced a renewed publishing deal that will see beloved video game titles return to the Chinese market, starting this summer. The agreement marks the continuation of discussions over the past year and signifies a commitment to once again support players in mainland China.

The renewed publishing agreement includes popular games that Chinese players had access to under the previous agreement, such as World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and other titles in the Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and StarCraft universes.

Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm for reestablishing the partnership with NetEase, stating, “We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China.” She also acknowledged the passion of the Chinese community for Blizzard games and emphasized the focus on delivering these universes back to players with excellence and dedication.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, highlighted the importance of the renewed commitment, stating, “Blizzard and NetEase have done incredible work to renew our commitment to players – Blizzard’s universes have been part of players’ lives in the region for many years. Returning Blizzard’s legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world.”

The renewed partnership between Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft Gaming, and NetEase promises to bring beloved games back to Chinese players and explore new opportunities for gaming experiences on various platforms. In a separate agreement, Microsoft Gaming and NetEase have also decided to explore bringing new NetEase titles to Xbox consoles and other platforms.