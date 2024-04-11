MSI unveils new AI-powered gaming desktops with 14th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs

MSI has announced the launch of its new generation of AI-powered gaming desktops. The lineup includes the Aegis 14th series, Infinite 14th series, Codex 14th series, and the newly introduced Vision 14th Series. These machines are designed to combine AI technology with raw power, offering gamers an enhanced gaming experience.

The Vision Elite 14th gaming desktop is the highlight of the new releases. It features top-of-the-line specifications and a striking design with a single-panel, panoramic tempered glass panel. The desktop is illuminated with RGB lighting and is powered by the Intel Core i9 14th Gen processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also features Wi-Fi 7 readiness, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and a 2.5G LAN port ensuring stable network connectivity for both wired and wireless gaming.

The initial configuration of the Vision Elite 14th will include an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and a 1000W power supply. This configuration can be had here for $4,299.99.

In addition to the Vision series, MSI’s Aegis series has been updated with configurations featuring distinct faceplates, including mesh-like designs and venting through the aluminum side panel to improve airflow and performance. The Codex series has also received a refresh, with two new chassis styles that enhance airflow and design, making it an ideal base for those starting their PC gaming journey.

The new generation of MSI’s gaming desktops is assembled in America, offering a variety of style options that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also performance-enhancing. With these updates, MSI continues to cater to gamers’ needs, providing powerful hardware options for playing everything from the latest Esport titles to Triple-A games.