Marshall unveils Major V and Minor IV headphones

Marshall has introduced two new products in its audio lineup: the Major V on-ear headphones and the Minor IV true wireless earbuds. Both models promise enhancements in sound quality, battery life, and durability.

According to Martin Wennberg, Product Manager at Marshall, the new Major V builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, increasing playtime from 80+ to 100+ hours. “We’ve refined every detail for the fifth incarnation of Major, from the sound quality to the iconic design,” Wennberg explains.

The Major V is designed to accommodate the demands of frequent users with its rugged, foldable structure, which facilitates easy transportation. It also features a customizable M-button that interacts with the Marshall Bluetooth app to allow quick access to various functions such as Spotify tap, EQ switching, and voice assistant.

The Minor IV earbuds are tailored for extended wear, offering a comfortable fit and 30+ hours of battery life. These earbuds are designed to deliver high acoustic performance and are customizable through the Marshall app. Additionally, both models support Bluetooth LE Audio, a technology that promises higher audio quality and more reliable streaming, suitable for future multimedia applications.

The Major V is available for pre-order at a price of $149, while the Minor IV is priced at $129. Both models will be available for purchase globally starting April 23rd via Marshall’s official website.

