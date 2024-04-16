Surfshark finally launches VPN app for Apple TV

Following many requests from users, Surfshark has finally launched a VPN app specifically for Apple TV! This new app enhances user privacy by encrypting internet traffic and masking IP addresses, thereby shielding users from invasive online tracking and targeted advertising.

Surfshark’s new offering for Apple TV joins an extensive lineup of available VPN applications across various platforms, including Chrome, Firefox, iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, FireTV, and Edge. Notably, the Apple TV VPN app is accessible to all existing Surfshark users without any additional fees.

Justas Pukys, the VPN Product Manager at Surfshark, emphasized the company’s commitment to user privacy. “At Surfshark, we’re dedicated to granting users supreme control over their online privacy. Our latest Apple TV VPN app embodies this commitment, providing an additional layer of privacy for users streaming their favorite shows and movies,” said Pukys.

One of the primary benefits of using a VPN on Apple TV is the increased privacy protection. By encrypting data and concealing the user’s IP address, the Surfshark VPN app helps prevent the tracking of viewing habits used for targeted advertising.

For Apple TV users interested in taking advantage of this new privacy feature, Surfshark VPN can be easily downloaded from the App Store. New users can select a subscription plan directly through their Apple TV. The app also includes a dedicated IP feature, which allows users to retain the same IP address across multiple viewing sessions, further enhancing privacy and streamlining access to online content.