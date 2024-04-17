Cybercriminals take aim at ERP apps

No Comments

Many enterprises rely on some sort of ERP application for their business operations and decision making. The vast majority of large organizations use ERP applications from leading vendors like SAP and Oracle.

New research from threat data and intelligence leader Flashpoint and ERP cybersecurity and compliance leader Onapsis reveals evidence that SAP business-critical applications are increasingly in the sights of and valuable for cybercriminals.

"This collaboration with Flashpoint provides a depth of threat intelligence that is critical for both security and SAP teams to understand," says Juan Pablo (JP) Perez-Etchegoyen, CTO at Onapsis. "By showing how these applications are being targeted and the increasing frequency, we hope to help CIOs, CISOs and their teams manage the risk of wide-scale attacks."

Since 2021, the research shows a 400 percent increase in ransomware incidents that involved compromising SAP systems and data at victim's organizations. The SAP threat landscape is seeing well-established, highly sophisticated threat actors and state-sponsored groups that are more aggressively targeting SAP applications for financial gain, espionage and sabotage.

Active discussions in cybercriminal forums about SAP-specific cloud and web services have increased 220 percent from 2021 to 2023. This exposes critical SAP applications to a broader audience of malicious threat actors and enables attackers to find SAP Applications over the internet.

Some companies though are falling behind when it comes to ERP cybersecurity due to the lack of information about threat actors in what was considered by many information security teams to be a complex and obscure domain.

"The growing focus on ERP applications by cybercriminals highlighted in this report reflects a critical evolution in the threat landscape. It's essential for organizations to integrate comprehensive threat intelligence into their security protocols to effectively counter these advanced threats," says Christian Rencken, senior strategic advisor at Flashpoint.

You can get the full report, and register for a webinar on the findings to be held on April 24th, on the Onapsis site.

Image credit: SergeyNivens/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

80 percent of companies don't have sufficient cyber insurance

Get 'Windows Server 2022 & PowerShell All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $30) for FREE

Cybercriminals take aim at ERP apps

Google Drive finally gets dark mode on the web

Biometric bias and how to prevent it [Q&A]

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

Marshall unveils Major V and Minor IV headphones

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

17 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

16 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

15 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.