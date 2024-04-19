Apple AirPlay comes to IHG Hotels and Resorts

Guests at select IHG Hotels & Resorts properties, including those under the Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental brands, now have a more personalized entertainment experience. More than 60 locations across North America now offer AirPlay functionality, allowing visitors to stream content from Apple TV+ and other services, listen to music, view photos, play games, or engage in fitness and meditation sessions -- all on the big screens in their rooms.

The new feature is available through a seamless connection process. Guests can link their devices to the room’s LG TV and the hotel’s Wi-Fi network by scanning a unique QR code displayed on the TV screen. This setup not only makes it easy to mirror content from iPhones and iPads directly to the TV but also ensures privacy and security.

Each QR code is specific to a room, guaranteeing that shared content remains private. Upon checkout, the connection is completely erased, safeguarding against subsequent guests or hotel staff accessing any previous activity.

For guests to take advantage of this feature, they must have an iPhone Xs or newer model running iOS 17.3 or later, or an iPad (6th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), or an iPad Pro, all requiring at least iPadOS 17.3.