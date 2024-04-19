Get 'Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers' (worth $67.99) for FREE

While many introductory guides to AI are calculus books in disguise, this one -- Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers -- mostly eschews the math.

Instead, author Jeff Prosise helps engineers and software developers build an intuitive understanding of AI to solve business problems. Need to create a system to detect the sounds of illegal logging in the rainforest, analyze text for sentiment, or predict early failures in rotating machinery? This practical book teaches you the skills necessary to put AI and machine learning to work at your company.

Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers provides examples and illustrations from the AI and ML course Prosise teaches at companies and research institutions worldwide. There's no fluff and no scary equations -- just a fast start for engineers and software developers, complete with hands-on examples.

This book helps you:

Learn what machine learning and deep learning are and what they can accomplish

Understand how popular learning algorithms work and when to apply them

Build machine learning models in Python with Scikit-Learn, and neural networks with Keras and TensorFlow

Train and score regression models and binary and multiclass classification models

Build facial recognition models and object detection models

Build language models that respond to natural-language queries and translate text to other languages

Use Cognitive Services to infuse AI into the apps that you write

Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers, from O'Reilly, usually retails for $67.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 1, so act fast.