Get 'Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers' (worth $67.99) for FREE

No Comments

While many introductory guides to AI are calculus books in disguise, this one -- Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers -- mostly eschews the math.

Instead, author Jeff Prosise helps engineers and software developers build an intuitive understanding of AI to solve business problems. Need to create a system to detect the sounds of illegal logging in the rainforest, analyze text for sentiment, or predict early failures in rotating machinery? This practical book teaches you the skills necessary to put AI and machine learning to work at your company.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows Server 2022 & PowerShell All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $30) for FREE

Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers provides examples and illustrations from the AI and ML course Prosise teaches at companies and research institutions worldwide. There's no fluff and no scary equations -- just a fast start for engineers and software developers, complete with hands-on examples.

This book helps you:

  • Learn what machine learning and deep learning are and what they can accomplish
  • Understand how popular learning algorithms work and when to apply them
  • Build machine learning models in Python with Scikit-Learn, and neural networks with Keras and TensorFlow
  • Train and score regression models and binary and multiclass classification models
  • Build facial recognition models and object detection models
  • Build language models that respond to natural-language queries and translate text to other languages
  • Use Cognitive Services to infuse AI into the apps that you write

Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers, from O'Reilly, usually retails for $67.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 1, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple AirPlay comes to IHG Hotels and Resorts

Millennials are key targets for phishing

Get 'Applied Machine Learning and AI for Engineers' (worth $67.99) for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

The dynamics of modern Windows device management [Q&A]

Netflix says it will no longer share details of subscriber numbers

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

61 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

16 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

16 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

9 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.