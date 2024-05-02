Firefox for Android achieves over 1,000 extensions

No Comments

In a remarkable display of growth and developer engagement, Firefox for Android has achieved a major milestone—over 1,000 extensions are now available on its platform! This achievement comes less than five months after Mozilla launched its new open ecosystem for extensions in December, which initially featured just over 400 options.

The rapid expansion in the number of extensions underscores the enthusiasm and innovative spirit of the developer community. This surge not only reflects the developers' readiness to explore new territories in mobile browser customization but also highlights the robust capabilities of Firefox on Android devices.

With a now vast array of extensions, users can enhance their browsing experience on Android by tailoring functionality to suit individual needs and preferences. From ad blockers and password managers to themes and productivity tools, the variety of extensions ensures that there’s something for everyone.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Firefox for Android achieves over 1,000 extensions

Proton 9.0 launches: A major boost for Linux gamers

Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

AI drives increase in modernization spend

Internal communication gaps leave enterprises vulnerable to attack

Combating small ransomware attacks  

Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

69 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.