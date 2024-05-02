Firefox for Android achieves over 1,000 extensions

In a remarkable display of growth and developer engagement, Firefox for Android has achieved a major milestone—over 1,000 extensions are now available on its platform! This achievement comes less than five months after Mozilla launched its new open ecosystem for extensions in December, which initially featured just over 400 options.

The rapid expansion in the number of extensions underscores the enthusiasm and innovative spirit of the developer community. This surge not only reflects the developers' readiness to explore new territories in mobile browser customization but also highlights the robust capabilities of Firefox on Android devices.

With a now vast array of extensions, users can enhance their browsing experience on Android by tailoring functionality to suit individual needs and preferences. From ad blockers and password managers to themes and productivity tools, the variety of extensions ensures that there’s something for everyone.