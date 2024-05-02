Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

No Comments

This handy cookbook teaches new-to-intermediate Linux users the essential skills necessary to manage a Linux system, using both graphical and command-line tools.

Whether you run Linux in embedded, desktop, server, or cloud or virtual environments, the fundamental skills are the same. This book aims to get you up and running quickly, with copy-paste examples.

SEE ALSO: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

Carla Schroder provides recipes that cover specific problems, with discussions that explain how each recipe works, as well as references for additional study.

You'll learn how to:

  • Use systemd, the new comprehensive service manager
  • Build simple or complex firewalls with firewalld
  • Set up secure network connections for Linux systems and mobile devices
  • Rescue nonbooting systems

Reset lost passwords on Linux and Windows

  • Use dnsmasq to simplify managing your LAN name services
  • Manage users and groups and control access to files
  • Probe your computer hardware and monitor hardware health
  • Manage the GRUB bootloader and multiboot Linux and Windows
  • Keep accurate time across your network with the newest tools
  • Build an internet router/firewall on Raspberry Pi
  • Manage filesystems and partitioning

Linux Cookbook from O'Reilly, usually retails for $56.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 16, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

AI drives increase in modernization spend

Internal communication gaps leave enterprises vulnerable to attack

Combating small ransomware attacks  

Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Google underlines its commitment to passkeys with new updates

Passwords cling on to celebrate another World Password Day

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

66 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.