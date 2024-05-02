Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

This handy cookbook teaches new-to-intermediate Linux users the essential skills necessary to manage a Linux system, using both graphical and command-line tools.

Whether you run Linux in embedded, desktop, server, or cloud or virtual environments, the fundamental skills are the same. This book aims to get you up and running quickly, with copy-paste examples.

Carla Schroder provides recipes that cover specific problems, with discussions that explain how each recipe works, as well as references for additional study.

You'll learn how to:

Use systemd, the new comprehensive service manager

Build simple or complex firewalls with firewalld

Set up secure network connections for Linux systems and mobile devices

Rescue nonbooting systems

Reset lost passwords on Linux and Windows

Use dnsmasq to simplify managing your LAN name services

Manage users and groups and control access to files

Probe your computer hardware and monitor hardware health

Manage the GRUB bootloader and multiboot Linux and Windows

Keep accurate time across your network with the newest tools

Build an internet router/firewall on Raspberry Pi

Manage filesystems and partitioning

Linux Cookbook from O'Reilly, usually retails for $56.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 16, so act fast.