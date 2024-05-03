Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft reduced the size of Windows 10 updates to improve delivery performance. The same technique has been used on Windows 11 since the release of the operating system in 2021.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Hasleo Backup Suite 4.5

Hasleo Backup
image source: Hasleo

The latest version of Hasleo Backup Suite adds a highly requested feature. It now supports the cloning and restoration of data even if the source hard drive and destination hard drive have different sizes.

Telegram Desktop 5.0

Telegram Desktop
image source: Telegram

Telegram Desktop made a jump to version 5.0. The update for the free and open source messaging service introduces support for custom fonts (check Settings > Chat settings > Font family), mass moderation for group admins, and recent activity when activating the search field.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

The latest LTS version of Ubuntu is now also available for use with the Windows Subsystem for Linux. It includes Linux 6.8 kernel among other improvements.

You can check out Brian's article on the release for additional details.

