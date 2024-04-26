Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft will advertise a selection of apps in the Windows 11 Start menu. The change landed in the latest optional update for Windows 11 and will roll out to all users as part of the May 2024 Patch Day.

Application downloads from the Microsoft Store website use a different system now to speed up installations of apps.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Audacity 3.5

Audacity interface

The open source audio editor Audacity was updated to version 3.5 this week. The new version adds the option to save projects to the cloud. This allows users to continue work on any connected device, collaborate with others, and also use the cloud save for backup and restoration purposes.

Other notable improvements include automatic tempo detection and pitch shifting simulation by holding down the Alt-key and using the Up and Down arrow keys.

Personal Digital Journal: Note Taker

Journal

Personal Digital Journal is a note taking application for Windows. The base version is free, but it is limited to two journals with three pages each, and a selection of tools.

The subscription-based version unlocks all features, including an unlimited number of journals and pages, and access to all writing and drawing tools.

Vivaldi 6.7

Vivaldi Memory Saver

The latest version of the Vivaldi web browser includes Memory Saver, a tool to hibernate tabs to free up memory. The new version improves the feed detection on sites like Reddit, YouTube, and GitHub next to that.

These are highlighted now to the user to add them to the built-in feed reader or a third-party program easily.

