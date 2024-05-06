Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

OFGB

Windows 11 is far from perfect, and any complaints are usually met with disdain from the Linux community. The advice proffered by Linux users is to switch from Windows 11 to one of the nearly endless number of Linux distros that are available.

This is unhelpful advice because, in the most part, Windows users simply don’t want to use Linux. They chose Windows for specific reasons, and the fact it is not completely ideal is not really a good enough reason to simply abandon it. So it is lovely to see that one Linux fan has put their software development skills to good use and produced OFGB (Oh Frick Go Back), a utility that removes ads from Windows 11.

OFGB initially grabs your attention thanks to its delightful name, but it is more that its moniker.  A simple interface provides a quick and easy way to eliminate one of the biggest annoyances of Windows 11 -- the ads that proliferate the operating system these days.

In just a few clicks, you can kill Start menu ads, advertising that appears in Explorer, ads in Settings, and much more. It’s easy to use, does what it sets out to do, and it is free. That it came from someone who prefers Linux makes it even more miraculous.

Oh, and if you are a Linux user feeling disappointed that one of the fold has not suggested moving away from Windows, take heart from the final line of the GitHub repository for OFGB. Here Maddy writes:

Psst, Want to avoid all this mess? Try Linux!

You can grab OFGB here.

