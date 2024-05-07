Apple launches redesigned iPad Air models with M2 chip

Apple today introduced massive updates to its iPad Air lineup, launching a redesigned 11-inch model and debuting a new 13-inch version, both powered by the advanced M2 chip. For the first time, the iPad Air is available in two sizes, enhancing its appeal with boosted performance, AI capabilities, and new accessories.

The new iPad Air models feature enhanced CPUs, GPUs, and Neural Engines due to the M2 chip, promising a substantial performance leap over previous iterations. Apple claims nearly a 50 percent increase in speed over the prior M1-based iPad Air and triple the performance of the models equipped with the A14 Bionic chip.

The introduction of a new landscape front-facing camera is among the notable hardware updates. The Ultra Wide 12MP camera, positioned along the landscape edge, supports Center Stage technology. This feature uses machine learning to keep subjects in view during video calls, adapting to movements dynamically. The rear 12MP Wide camera supports 4K video recording and 240-fps slow-motion, complemented by dual microphones to enhance audio clarity by focusing on the active camera and reducing background noise.

Connectivity enhancements include support for Wi-Fi 6E, offering up to double the performance of the previous generation, and 5G capabilities in cellular models. The new iPad Air also introduces eSIM technology, allowing users to manage cellular plans digitally without a physical SIM card.

The accessory lineup is expanded with the new Apple Pencil Pro, which integrates unique features such as pressure sensitivity, custom haptic feedback, and a gyroscope for more intuitive control. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio have been updated to support the new models and offer more color choices.

Software-wise, iPad Air runs on iPadOS 17, which brings customizable Lock Screens, interactive widgets, and new productivity tools in apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Notes. Noteworthy software additions include Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, enhancing the device’s capabilities for professional audio and video editing.

Apple also emphasized its environmental commitments with the new iPad Air, which uses 100 percent recycled aluminum for its enclosure and recycled materials across many components. The company remains focused on achieving a carbon-neutral footprint for all its products and operations by 2030.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13-inch model starts at $799, with various configurations available. Both models are offered in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. Pre-orders start today, with availability beginning May 15.