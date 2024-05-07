Western Digital launches SanDisk Desk Drive

Western Digital has launched the SanDisk Desk Drive, the latest addition tonits portfolio of external desktop SSDs. This new storage device is designed to accommodate the expansive data needs of digital creators and professionals managing large volumes of content.

The introduction of the SanDisk Desk Drive is a response to increasing demands for robust storage solutions capable of handling the burgeoning production of digital content. Susan Park, Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital, discussed the expansion, stating, "As the volume of digital content grows, there is a heightened need for storage solutions that can offer both higher capacity and performance."

The SanDisk Desk Drive offers capacities of 4TB and 8TB, which are ideal for storing extensive collections of photos, videos, AI-generated files, and large documents. It provides read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, approximately four times faster than traditional desktop HDDs, which facilitates quicker access to large files like 8K videos. The drive is compatible with backup tools such as Apple Time Machine and includes Acronis True Image for Western Digital, making it easy to set up automatic data backups.

The design of the Desk Drive, which has been recognized with a 2024 Red Dot Design Award, features a compact and modern look that maximizes desk space while fitting naturally into any professional or home office environment. It is pre-formatted in exFAT for compatibility with both Windows and macOS and includes a USB Type-C cable for immediate connectivity.

The Desk Drive comes with a three-year limited warranty. The 4TB model is priced at $379.99, and the 8TB model at $699.99. You can purchase it here now. A 16TB variant is planned for the future.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.