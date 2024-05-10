Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Unactivated Windows 11 systems could soon prevent users from changing certain Microsoft Edge settings. Edge could show a "PC not activated" notification in Settings to users.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

OFGB

Oh Frick Go Back is an open source tool to tame Windows 11's display of advertisement. It writes to the Registry directly and may disable ads in File Explorer, Start, the Lock Screen, and several other areas.

While the tool itself is small, it requires .NET 8.0, which is a large install.

TopNotify

TopNotify enhances notifications on Windows by allowing users to place them anywhere on the screen.

It is an ease to use app with just a few settings. You may use presets or use a custom position for them.

Subshift - Subtitle Converter / Shifter

Subshift is a tool to convert subtitles and re-sync them, if they are out of sync. The tool supports the input formats srt, vtt, ass, ssa, sub, sbv, ttml, vtt, xml and the output formats srt and ssa.

Free version is good for one conversion at a time.