Windows 10 21H2: end of support for Enterprise and Education

Windows 10 laptop

Next month, the Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 10 version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. Microsoft stopped supporting the consumer editions in June 2023 already.

Enterprise, Education and IoT editions of Windows 10 version 21H2 reach end of support on June 11, 2024. Only Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 continue to receive support until January 12, 2027.

Microsoft published a message on the official Windows release health message center to make sure administrators are aware of the upcoming end of support.

There, Microsoft writes:

On June 11, 2024, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. The upcoming June 2024 security update, to be released on June 11, 2024, will be the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

Systems that are not managed will receive an automatic update to Windows 10 version 22H2, the current and final version of the Windows 10 operating system.

Managed systems won't be updated automatically. Microsoft recommends that administrators update managed systems to Windows 10 version 22H2 as well, unless systems can also be upgraded to Windows 11, which Microsoft would prefer.

End of support of Windows 10 on the horizon

Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in October 2025. Organizations and consumers may extend support for up to three additional years through the ESU program.

Microsoft has yet to reveal the price for consumers. The regular ESU price for organizations is $61 for the first year. The price doubles each year, which means that organizations pay Microsoft $427 for three years of extended security updates for each machine.

ESU, Extended Security Updates, is a subscription-based program. Machines joined continue to receive security updates for the subscription period. Other updates, including feature updates, are not provided.

