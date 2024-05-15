Jasco launches Enbrighten Eternity Lights for outdoor use

Jasco has announced an expansion to its Enbrighten line of smart home products with the introduction of Eternity Lights. These permanent outdoor lights are designed for year-round use and aim to provide customizable lighting options for various occasions and settings.

Eternity Lights are built to withstand diverse weather conditions, with an operational range from -4°F to 131°F. They meet ETL safety certification and National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements, ensuring reliability and safety in outdoor installations. The lights come with a lifetime guarantee, emphasizing their durability.

Jasco CEO Cameron Trice commented on the product's versatility, stating, "Enbrighten Eternity Lights are designed to offer tunable, dimmable white light that can be adjusted to match personal preferences, while also providing a range of customizable settings for different events and occasions."

These smart lights feature RGBWIC LEDs that deliver a wide spectrum of colors and are available in both black and white strands to suit various exterior decors. They can be controlled via voice commands through integration with Alexa and Google, allowing for easy adjustments of color settings and activation of presets. The Enbrighten app supports the lights, offering users the ability to explore millions of color hues, dynamic modes, and effects, and to create and save custom templates for quick changes between setups.

The product kits include options for 50 feet or 100 feet of lighting, equipped with mounting brackets, screws, cord clips, a power supply, and extension cables. Designed for DIY installation, these lights can be easily set up and customized in length and layout.

Eternity Lights are available for purchase from Amazon here, priced at $159.99 for 50 feet and $249.99 for 100 feet. As an added bonus, Jasco will donate 50 percent of net profits from these products to support humanitarian causes worldwide.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.