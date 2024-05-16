Opera goes native for Windows on Arm

No Comments

Opera has announced the release of an Arm-optimized version of its web browser, supported by Microsoft's App Assure team and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This new build is designed for Arm-based Windows systems, delivering over twice the speed compared to previous versions. The timing of this release aligns with the anticipated arrival of products powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Platform.

The Arm-optimized version of Opera is expected to deliver exceptional performance on the fastest machines available, thanks to the efficiency of Arm architecture. Snapdragon-powered devices are known for better battery life, which results from the power-efficient design of these processors. The reduced instruction set (RISC) architecture is optimized for streamlined performance, offering longer battery life and cooler operating temperatures.

Initially, the Snapdragon-optimized Opera browser will be available on the developer stream, allowing early adopters to test it on new Windows devices with Arm-based processors. Users with Snapdragon-powered machines can download the developer stream to experience the enhanced browsing performance.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Opera goes native for Windows on Arm

Privacy-focused mobile operating system /e/OS rolls out new version

PDP launches Victrix Gambit Prime Wired Tournament Controller for Xbox and PC

Last year's cybersecurity issues could still be this year's nightmares

Microsoft launches modular Proteus Controller to make PC and Xbox gaming more accessible

CISOs confident about security and gen AI risks

Google search has a new 'web' filter to help you find long-form articles while avoiding images and videos

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.