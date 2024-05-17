Get 'Cyber Security and Network Security' (worth $169) for FREE

No Comments

Digital assaults are quickly becoming one of the most predominant issues on the planet. As digital wrongdoing keeps on expanding, it is increasingly more important to investigate new methodologies and advances that help guarantee the security of online networks.

Ongoing advances and innovations have made great advances for taking care of security issues in a methodical manner. In light of this, organized security innovations have been delivered so as to guarantee the security of programming and correspondence functionalities at fundamental, improved, and engineering levels.

This outstanding new volume of Cyber Security and Network Security covers all of the latest advances, innovations, and developments in practical applications for cybersecurity and network security.

Written and edited by a team of experts in the field, this book is the most comprehensive and up-to-date study of the practical applications of cyber security and network security for engineers, scientists, students, and other professionals.

This team of editors represents some of the most well-known and respected experts in the area, creating this comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of the issues of the day and state of the art.

Whether for the veteran engineer or scientist or a student, this volume is a must-have for any library.

Cyber Security and Network Security from Wiley, usually retails for $169 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 28, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Balancing the rewards and risks of AI tools

Get 'Cyber Security and Network Security' (worth $169) for FREE

Navigating the surge of digital nomadism

The crypto nexus: The next compliance challenge

Winamp goes open source

G.SKILL unveils Ripjaws M5 RGB high-performance DDR5 memory

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.