Winamp goes open source

No Comments

Winamp, the iconic music player that defined a generation, is opening its source code, inviting developers worldwide to contribute to its evolution. This could mean a new era for the beloved software, fostering global collaboration to enhance and innovate its features.

On September 24, 2024, Winamp's source code will become available to developers globally. This move will enable the entire community to participate in its development, allowing experts and enthusiasts to bring their ideas and passion to the table. By opening its code, Winamp aims to build on its rich legacy, transforming from a simple music player into a digital culture icon.

"This is a decision that will delight millions of users around the world. Our focus will be on new mobile players and other platforms. We will be releasing a new mobile player at the beginning of July. Still, we don't want to forget the tens of millions of users who use the software on Windows and will benefit from thousands of developers' experience and creativity. Winamp will remain the owner of the software and will decide on the innovations made in the official version," explained Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.

For developers eager to participate in this groundbreaking project, Winamp has set up a registration page at about.winamp.com/free-llama. This new chapter should hopefully rejuvenate Winamp, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of digital music culture for years to come.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Winamp goes open source

G.SKILL unveils Ripjaws M5 RGB high-performance DDR5 memory

Best Windows apps this week

Why robust KYC procedures are crucial for all SaaS companies [Q&A]

Microsoft PC Manager utility warns Windows 11 users switching from Bing that they need to 'repair' their PC

Western Digital unveils world's first 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard drives

Opera goes native for Windows on Arm

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.