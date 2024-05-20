BenQ launches W5800 4K home theater projector with HDR-Pro for $5,999

BenQ has launched its latest 4K home theater projector, the W5800. This new model showcases BenQ's exclusive CinematicColor and advanced HDR-Pro technology, providing a true 4K UHD experience with 8.3 million pixels. It stands out as the only 4K home cinema projector to achieve 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, making it an essential upgrade for home theater enthusiasts.

The W5800 comes with individual factory calibration reports that ensure 100% Rec. 709 Delta E<2 and optimized DCI-P3 color table, delivering true Hollywood colors. The projector's HDR-Pro technology enhances dynamic contrast, featuring Blue Laser Dimming and Dynamic Black Technology to improve light and dark scenes in HDR mode. The Local Contrast Enhancer adjusts gamma for each scene, while HDR10+ technology optimizes each frame with dynamic metadata.

Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America, emphasized, "The W5800 captures the essence of display with our CinematicColor technology, guaranteeing that colors are accurately reproduced as presented. BenQ is thrilled to deliver an unparalleled experience by creating an immersive and captivating experience for our users with a projector that achieves 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut with CinematicColor and HDR-PRO technologies."

This projector supports up to a 200-inch screen, offering a must-have experience for any home theater. The HDR brightness function allows users to customize brightness levels based on projection size. The W5800 also includes Filmmaker Mode to preserve the original image quality of high-definition sources in HDR mode.

The W5800 supports short distance projection, displaying a 150-inch screen from just 16.6 feet away with its 1.6 big zoom. It also features a 2D lens shift (vertical ±50% and horizontal ±21%) to adjust the projector without compromising visual resolution.

If all of this sounds good, and you are ready to purchase, I must first warn you about the cost. You see, the W5800 is priced at $5,999! Not scared by that price? You can order it here now.