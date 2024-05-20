How to unlock the updated version of File Explorer in Windows 11 right now

The Beta and Canary builds of Windows 11 have been used by Microsoft for some time to test out new features before they are given a full release. But in addition to the advertised changes and additions to new builds, there are also often hidden secrets.

A recent example is to be found in the latest release to the Beta channel. With a little trickery, Windows 11 build 22635.3640 has been found to include an updated version of File Explorer, complete with new visuals, a revamped Home page and more.

The update to File Explorer not only sees Microsoft giving the Home page a new look,  but also introducing a Shared section for ease of access.

It was PhantomOfEarth on X who, as he has so often done in the past, uncovered the secret update and shared footage of what it looks like.

There is no built-in way to unlock this update, so you'll either have to wait until it is officially release or turn to ViVeTool with the command:

vivetool /enable /id:45130483

As this new version of File Explorer is in the Beta build of Windows 11 rather than the Canary build, it is fair to assume that Microsoft is some way down the line of development. Just when it will be officially released, however, is hard to say.

Image credit: Dmitrii Melnikov / Dreamstime.com

