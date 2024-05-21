Sonos Ace: The headphones of your dreams are now a reality

Sonos has announced the launch of its first-ever headphones, the Sonos Ace. Known for its developments in sound technology, Sonos is now expanding its audio expertise to headphones. Sonos fans are surely quite excited to finally have headphones from the company, as this has been a long-awaited addition to its product lineup.

The Sonos Ace is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone featuring lossless and spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Aware Mode. The headphones also offer a home theater experience with Sonos’ new TrueCinema technology.

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, commented, “Fans have asked us for years to bring the Sonos experience to headphones -- and we knew our first foray into the category needed to champion the type of innovation and sound experience Sonos has become known for. Sonos Ace leverages everything we’ve learned over two decades as an audio company to bring sound, design, and comfort to one of the largest audio categories worldwide.”

The Sonos Ace aims to provide superior sound quality on a personal level. It features two custom-designed drivers that deliver precise and clear sound. Users can switch TV audio from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the headphones for a surround sound home theater experience with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. The upcoming TrueCinema technology will enhance this experience by mapping the user’s space to create a surround sound system.

The Sonos Ace offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Aware mode for switching between focused listening and awareness of surroundings. The headphones have a battery life of up to 30 hours and an ultra-fast charging feature that provides three hours of battery life with a three-minute charge using the included USB-C cable.

Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, Sonos Chief Product Officer, stated, “Sonos Ace represents our ambition to create sound experiences that fit the moment we live in. It is a new chapter as we design for personal listening. Each detail of Sonos Ace has been crafted, designed, and tuned by sound experts to give a unique listening experience.”

In terms of design, the Sonos Ace combines metal accents with a matte finish for a slim profile. The headphones use lightweight materials for a comfortable fit, with a memory foam interior wrapped in vegan leather. The design includes contrasting colors inside the ear cups and tactile buttons for easy control. The headphones also have a fold-flat design for convenient storage in their travel case.

The Sonos Ace is built with replaceable ear cushions and materials that use 17% less virgin plastic. The travel case is made from 75% recycled felt from plastic bottles. Wear detection pauses music when the headphones are removed, helping to conserve battery life.

The Sonos Ace will be available globally in Black and Soft White starting June 5, 2024, for $449. However, you can pre-order them here starting May 28, 2024.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.