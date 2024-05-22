Bad tech costs workers up to four hours a week

New research from Scalable Software finds that, on average, employees lose nearly four hours a week (3.78) because of digital employee experience (DEX) failings.

The survey of 400 US and UK IT decision makers also shows that 90 percent of respondents in both the US and UK say their organization suffers from 'productivity paranoia' over hybrid working. This means they’re unable to accurately assess productivity or identify where blockers occur.

Businesses are relying on insufficient metrics such as work output (67 percent), line manager assessments (56 percent), time tracking software (51 percent), and employee self-assessment (48 percent). The risk of relying on such limited and subjective methods is conflating an output or being present online with being productive.

"Today, productivity is underpinned by digital efficiency, and digital friction can greatly reduce an employee's potential to be effective at work," says Mark Cresswell, co-founder of Scalable Software. "Sadly, this research shows businesses still don't really appreciate that the metrics being used are only providing a partial picture of an employee's job performance. Many knowledge-based jobs don't lend themselves to a simple quantification of 'output', making it a poor measure of productivity. Further, IT teams have little to no insight into how tasks are completed, what digital friction the employee is dealing with, or where workflows could be optimized to improve efficiency."

Previous research from Scalable found that 43 percent of knowledge workers say poor DEX has reduced their job satisfaction, while 29 percent say it has made them want to quit.

"With the workplace now being a primarily digital experience, IT departments must move beyond a break/fix view of supporting employees. The focus must include the elimination of digital friction, and the objective measurement of productivity to support a hybrid working environment," adds Cresswell. "Many IT leaders understand the challenge, but the problem is they aren't armed with the tools required to identify and tackle the productivity barriers that exist across their environment. However, for organizations that lead the way in adopting DEX analytics, the benefits are significant. By optimizing experiences and eliminating friction in digital workplaces, businesses not only get a happier, more productive workforce but also a much healthier bottom line. And at the same time, the IT department can continue its evolution from the department of break/fix to becoming the backbone of the modern enterprise."

You can get the full report from the Scalable site.

