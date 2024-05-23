BlueAnt Soundblade under monitor soundbar available now

No Comments

BlueAnt's Soundblade desktop soundbar, first showcased at CES 2024, is now available for $199.99 from Amazon. Designed to combat the often subpar audio quality of monitor and laptop speakers, the Soundblade promises a convenient and powerful audio solution for desktop setups.

This under-monitor soundbar offers an elegant, space-saving design that integrates seamlessly with any monitor setup. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, streaming YouTube videos, or on conference calls, the Soundblade delivers high-definition, immersive sound with 120 watts of peak power, 2.1 channel sound, and a built-in 80mm neodymium subwoofer.

The Soundblade is a desktop audio powerhouse that combines thundering bass, clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects. Its slim profile eliminates the need for bulky speakers, offering an epic cinematic sound experience right under your monitor.

The heart of the Soundblade's performance lies in its unique acoustic and driver design. With an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, dual neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers, the Soundblade amplifies power output while maintaining low distortion, ensuring every note and sound effect is delivered with crystal-clear precision.

The Soundblade offers a mini-cinema experience at your desk, perfect for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and those consuming AI-generated content. For gamers, the soundbar delivers heightened realism and auditory detail, bringing virtual worlds to life. Its in-depth and clear sound performance also meets the demands of AI-generated content, capturing intricate soundscapes and nuanced audio details that traditional desktop audio solutions often miss.

Compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Bluetooth, and AUX, the Soundblade's cross-platform plug-and-play design ensures seamless syncing with laptops, smartphones, or tablets. Available now in Charcoal and White, additional colorways in Pink, Blue, and Green will be available on Amazon at the beginning of June. These colors match current iMac offerings for a more aesthetically pleasing setup.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux ultrabook is powered by AMD or Intel

Deepfakes pose growing fraud risk to contact centers

Threats to mobile devices triple over the last year

Master Generative AI: Grab your FREE copy of 'The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering' (worth $24.99) NOW

BlueAnt Soundblade under monitor soundbar available now

IT and security data is siloed in most organizations

Microsoft is ready to pull the plug on VBScript, making it optional in Windows 11 24H2

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.