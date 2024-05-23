BlueAnt Soundblade under monitor soundbar available now

BlueAnt's Soundblade desktop soundbar, first showcased at CES 2024, is now available for $199.99 from Amazon. Designed to combat the often subpar audio quality of monitor and laptop speakers, the Soundblade promises a convenient and powerful audio solution for desktop setups.

This under-monitor soundbar offers an elegant, space-saving design that integrates seamlessly with any monitor setup. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, streaming YouTube videos, or on conference calls, the Soundblade delivers high-definition, immersive sound with 120 watts of peak power, 2.1 channel sound, and a built-in 80mm neodymium subwoofer.

The Soundblade is a desktop audio powerhouse that combines thundering bass, clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects. Its slim profile eliminates the need for bulky speakers, offering an epic cinematic sound experience right under your monitor.

The heart of the Soundblade's performance lies in its unique acoustic and driver design. With an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, dual neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers, the Soundblade amplifies power output while maintaining low distortion, ensuring every note and sound effect is delivered with crystal-clear precision.

The Soundblade offers a mini-cinema experience at your desk, perfect for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and those consuming AI-generated content. For gamers, the soundbar delivers heightened realism and auditory detail, bringing virtual worlds to life. Its in-depth and clear sound performance also meets the demands of AI-generated content, capturing intricate soundscapes and nuanced audio details that traditional desktop audio solutions often miss.

Compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Bluetooth, and AUX, the Soundblade's cross-platform plug-and-play design ensures seamless syncing with laptops, smartphones, or tablets. Available now in Charcoal and White, additional colorways in Pink, Blue, and Green will be available on Amazon at the beginning of June. These colors match current iMac offerings for a more aesthetically pleasing setup.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.