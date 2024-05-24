Unlike Netflix, Disney et al, Google thinks password sharing is a good idea

Remembering passwords

Streaming video services have clamped down on password sharing and have -- as Netflix has shown -- reaped the financial benefits. But while many companies are keen to stamp out the practice of sharing passwords, Google is actively embracing it.

A policy change that was talked about back in February is now rolling out, bringing a new password sharing option to Google Password Manager. The feature makes it possible to share a password in a secure way, without having to write it down.

See also:

Google has confirmed that the change has been released with the May 2024 Google System update (Google Play services v24.20). Listed under the Security & privacy heading, the company says of password sharing:

With this new feature, you can now securely share your passwords with your family group in Google Password Manager. When you share a password, your family members will receive a copy of it in their Google Password Manager, ready to be used.

Earlier this year, Google said it want to help families "stay safe and find the right balance with technology". Part of this vision involved the sharing of passwords with other family members:

Enabling passwords to be securely shared among families: Accounts that are part of a family group will soon have the option to share usernames and passwords for a particular website or service directly from Google Password Manager. Whether two members of a family are coordinating with daycare through a single account, or a child is letting a parent access their school assignments, sharing passwords securely has never been easier.

At the moment, it appears that password sharing can only be accessed on Android devices, with the desktop version of Chrome currently missing out.

Image credit: Icyeye Icy EyeDreamstime.com

