Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

A new version of Windows, or a new update, means fixes, changes and new additions. But it can also be a time to say goodbye to features, apps and settings that are no longer needed.

With the widespread release of Windows 11 24H2 now imminent, users should prepare themselves to bid adieu to some components of the operating system that have been around for years.

In all, Windows 11 24H2 sees the demise of three apps that many people have come to love over the years. Microsoft's lightweight word processor, WordPad is among those for the chop, as the company follows through on previously announced feature deprecation.

Slipped into a footnote to the release notes for Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft advises users:

Please note that Cortana, Tips, and WordPad are removed after upgrading to Windows 11, version 24H2. These apps are deprecated.

We have known about the loss of this trio for a while, but it the loss of WordPad still marks the end of an era. In the case of the much-maligned Cortana, the loss is unlikely to be mourned by many, and for those who do feel a pang of grief, there is always the comforting shoulder of Copilot to cuddle into.

Image credit: Dmitrii Logvinov / Dreamstime.com