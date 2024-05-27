Microsoft releases Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 with lower system requirements and optional TPM

The hardware requirements for Windows 11 have been controversial from day one, and the release of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 sees Microsoft easing up on things slightly.

The latest version of the Long-Term Servicing Channel edition of Windows 11 is notable for various reasons, not least of which is the lowering of system requirements. Interestingly, the includes making both Secure Boot and TPM optional; the minimum system requirements also indicate that the operating system can be installed on devices with as little as 2GB of RAM.

What is notable about Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is that, like other LTSC releases, it is supported by Microsoft for a full decade. The company says that this edition of the operating system is "designed for specialty devices and use cases where functionality and features remain constant for the life of the device".

It goes on to say:

Examples are devices that require regulatory certification or devices that perform a critical business function using the same operating system version over several years. These devices are typically found in industries including, but not limited to, banking, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and retail.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 will also be of interest to system builders and modders; it is not really meant for installation on standard desktops and laptops.

A full list of everything that is new in this LTSC version of Windows 11 can be found here.

The system requirements for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 are as follows:

ComponentPREFERRED
Minimum Requirements		OPTIONAL
Minimum Requirements
Processor1 GHz, 2 Cores1 GHz, 2 Cores
System Memory4 GB2 GB
Storage Size64 GB16 GB
Storage TypeSolid‑State Drive (SSD)Solid‑State Drive (SSD)
Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Hybrid Hard Drive (SSHD)
Flash (eMMC, SD, USB)
System FirmwareUEFIBIOS
TPMTPM 2.0Optional
Secure BootEnabledOptional
DirectXDirectX 12DirectX 10 / None
Display9" diagonal
720p HD		Custom Size / Optional

If you want to grab your copy to have a play with, you can download Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 here.

