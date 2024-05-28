Logitech announces MeetUp 2: AI-powered conference camera

Logitech has revealed the upcoming release of MeetUp 2, an AI-enhanced USB conference camera tailored for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms. Building on the success of its predecessor, the best-selling Logitech MeetUp that has reached over one million units sold, this new model is set to launch in August.

Henry Levak, VP of Product at Logitech B2B, highlights the camera's innovative features, "MeetUp 2 leverages AI with RightSight 2 to create dynamic views that engage remote users effectively, alongside RightSound 2 for advanced voice equalization and noise suppression." This next-generation device also allows IT teams to monitor and update the system remotely, continually enhancing its capabilities.

As workplaces continue to adapt to hybrid models, the demand for versatile small-room technology grows. MeetUp 2 seamlessly integrates with popular platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, enriching the conferencing experience with features like Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery and Microsoft Intelliframe, which ensure all participants are equally visible and audible.

Commitment to sustainability is a key aspect of the MeetUp 2 design. Prakash Arunkundrum, Logitech’s Chief Operating Officer, states, "This model demonstrates our ongoing effort to reduce environmental impact." The use of 62% recycled plastic in its components significantly lowers its carbon footprint and supports IT buyers in managing their company’s indirect emissions.

Ideal for small groups, MeetUp 2 offers flexible deployment options in both USB and BYOD modes and can transform its display into digital signage when not in use for meetings.

While MeetUp 2 will be available globally starting this August for $899/€999/£849, interested buyers can sign up now to receive notifications upon its release at Logitech's official MeetUp 2 page.