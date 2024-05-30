EssentialPIM 12.0 unveils improved contact management and email tools

Astonsoft Ltd has released EssentialPIM 12.0, a major new version of its email client and organizer for Windows. Available in free and Pro versions, the latest release focuses on improving its contact management section and email tools.

There are two notable improvements to EssentialPIM’s Contact Management tool. The first is the implementation of a new default view displaying user initials or a photo next to each contact entry to aid finding the right contact. In addition, contact details have been redesigned so that a complete overview of each contact can be found in a single location.

The email client also gains improvements. When users navigate to Groups > Vertical View, the redesigned list also provides convenient access to quick-action items for individual messages. When users highlight a message by rolling their mouse over it, a series of clickable icons appear to provide easy access to reply, flag, favorite, move and delete actions.

Users can now easily access quick actions simply by rolling their mouse over an email

These quick-action buttons have also been added to the preview window, which has been tweaked to display an emphasized subject line for easier reading. The client has also switched to using the Chromium engine to improve rendering and performance of HTML emails.

Elsewhere, new quick-add options have been added to include events, contacts and passwords so users can quickly add these items when required, and the new release claims to be "noticeably more responsive" thanks to unspecified performance tweaks.

EssentialPIM Pro users also gain two exclusive new features. First, the Tag Explorer tool has been updated to simplify both assigning and managing tags. And second, users gain the ability to save individual list filtering settings in the task management tool, plus allow parent tasks to be automatically marked as complete once all child tasks have been finished.

You can download EssentialPIM Free 12.0 for Windows. It functions as a 30-day trial for the full Pro version before reverting to the cut-down free build. Users can upgrade to a non-expiring version of EssentialPIM Pro for as little as $39.95 with one year’s worth of free updates, or $78.95 for lifetime updates. A Microsoft Store version is also available for those who wish to subscribe to Pro features on a monthly ($2.99) or annual ($29.99) basis.