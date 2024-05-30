Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station

Satechi has unveiled its latest offering: the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station. Tailored for professionals, this docking station boasts cross-platform compatibility, supports up to four external monitors, and delivers up to 8K/60Hz video output along with 96W of charging power to the host device. Its sleek Space Gray design, crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum with chamfered edges, features conveniently labeled ports and a slim profile that integrates seamlessly into any work environment.

Adding to its robust Thunderbolt 4 lineup, Satechi’s new docking station distinguishes itself from the 2023 Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock by including Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports and DisplayLink software for additional external monitors. The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock remains a solid choice for those with legacy products, focusing on USB-A ports and offering vertical docking.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station can support up to four extended monitors at 4K/60Hz resolution each, providing users with ample screen space for efficient multitasking. For ultra-crisp viewing, resolution can reach up to 8K/60Hz on compatible devices when a single Thunderbolt 4 port is used for video output.

This universal docking station includes versatile ports, enabling two monitors to be connected via Thunderbolt 4 and two via HDMI using DisplayLink software. The embedded DisplayLink software overcomes the single-display limitation of Apple M1/M2 and MacBook Pro M3 processors, allowing these users to connect up to three external monitors. MacBook Air M3 users can extend up to four external monitors in clamshell mode.

Delivering up to 96W of power to the host device and up to 15W in each of its three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station charges professional-grade devices such as phones, tablets, and other small peripherals. With a single-cable connection conveniently located on the dock’s side, it minimizes clutter and maximizes productivity.

The docking station’s power delivery, combined with lightning-fast transfer speeds, allows users to achieve more. The three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports support data transfers up to 40Gbps, complemented by two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports supporting 10Gbps. This elite docking station enables users to daisy-chain up to six devices at once and provides 32 Gbps native PCIe support for external GPUs and Thunderbolt-based external storage devices. Additionally, it includes a UHS-II card reader capable of transferring up to 312MB/s, offering significantly faster file transfers than standard UHS-I card readers.

Designed to align with Satechi’s sleek and slim aesthetic, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station features aircraft-grade aluminum, conveniently labeled ports, and unique chamfered edges in a Space Gray colorway, fitting seamlessly into any workspace. The certified Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies ensure compatibility across operating systems, including Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS, making it accessible to a variety of users, from professional videographers to digital creators.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station is now available here for $299.99.

