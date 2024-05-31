Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft will remove several apps in the Windows 11 version 24H2 feature update. The apps, Cortana, Tips, and WordPad, are deprecated and will be removed in the coming feature update.

The next cumulative update for Windows 11 is available as a preview. It introduces new features such as management of linked PCs or Xbox consoles via Settings.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Daily Notebook for Desktop: Notes & journaling

Daily Notebook for Desktop is a note taking and journaling app. The free version is limited to three pages, which is good enough for tests.

The paid version lifts the limit and adds access to AI next to that.

NanaBox

NanaBox is a lightweight XAML-based Hyper-V virtualization software that is available as a preview. It allows users to create and launch virtual machines on Windows 10 and newer versions of Windows.

TopNotify

TopNotify gives Windows users more control over the display of notifications on their screens.

Notifications can be moved to any location on the screen, including the corners.