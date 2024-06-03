BenQ launches TK710 and TK710STi 4K casual gaming projectors

BenQ has introduced its latest 4K casual gaming projectors, the TK710 and TK710STi. These new models boast 3200 ANSI lumens, high brightness and contrast, 95% Rec.709, and HDR compatibility. Designed for both light and dark rooms, they offer a versatile viewing experience for movies and gaming alike.

The projectors feature low input lag and specialized HDR game modes, enhancing the visual experience and ensuring smooth, fast-paced gameplay. The TK710 and TK710STi are an upgrade from their predecessors, now equipped with 4K UHD laser-enhanced technology that promises a lifespan of 20,000 hours per laser light source.

With a low input lag of 16.7ms at 4K@60Hz and 4.2ms at 1080p@240Hz, these projectors are perfect for immersive gaming on a large screen. The TK710, suitable for larger spaces, offers a throw distance of 100 inches at 8.4 feet and 120 inches at 10 feet, with an easy installation feature of +10% lens shift. It includes specialized HDR game modes for RPG and FPS.

The TK710STi, designed for more intimate settings, provides a throw distance of 100 inches at 5 feet and 120 inches at 6 feet. It also includes an Android TV dongle with Netflix for streaming, making it an all-in-one entertainment device.

"We recognize the need for dynamic, easy-to-use, and versatile projectors," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "With the TK710 and TK710STi, gamers and movie buffs can experience stunning imagery and fast-paced gaming in virtually any environment."

The TK710 is priced at $1,799, while the TK710STi is available for $1,999. Both models are currently available on Amazon.

