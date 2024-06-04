70 percent of enterprises have dedicated SaaS security teams

No Comments
SaaS

Organizations have prioritized investment in SaaS security, with 70 percent establishing dedicated SaaS security teams, despite economic uncertainty and workforce reductions.

A new report from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), commissioned by cloud security specialist Adaptive Shield, also finds 39 percent of organizations are increasing their SaaS cybersecurity budgets compared to last year.

"Coming off a year in which economic uncertainty and layoffs were making headlines, these results speak volumes to organizations' realization that even the most secure systems are vulnerable to increasingly inventive threat actors," says Hillary Baron, lead author and senior technical director for research at Cloud Security Alliance.

The survey identified the existence of SaaS-specific security roles, 57 percent of respondents have a SaaS security team of at least two dedicated full-time employees and another 13 percent have allocated one dedicated full-time employee.

This does seem to be paying off, 25 percent of respondents say they experienced a SaaS security incident in the past two years, compared with 53 percent last year. The most common security incidents reported are data breaches (52 percent) and data leakage (50 percent), followed by unauthorized access (44 percent) and malicious applications (38 percent).

However, organizations are still struggling to manage misconfigurations, connected apps, and visibility into security risks. The most difficult areas to manage in SaaS security, according to respondents, are achieving visibility into business-critical apps (73 percent); tracking and monitoring security risks from third-party connected apps (65 percent); locating and fixing SaaS misconfigurations (65 percent); ensuring data governance and privacy (63 percent); and aligning SaaS application settings with compliance standards (61 percent). These challenges stem from using tools such as CASB and Manual Audits. Companies who have adopted SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) are more than twice as likely to have full visibility into their SaaS stack -- 62 percent of these organizations are able to oversee over 75 percent of their SaaS environment compared to those who utilize other tools and manual processes in their strategy (31 percent).

Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield says:

To be well-equipped to tackle today's most sophisticated threats, large enterprises now understand that investments in preventative methods are the right approach. Organizations have accumulated a wide range of tools that cover single use cases, leaving them exposed from new attack surfaces, and forcing them to manage many different solutions.

I am not surprised to see the major leap in SaaS maturity, this is 100 percent aligned with the exponential and rapidly growing demand we identify in the market. Just like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) covers any security use case in Cloud Infrastructures, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) is all about consolidation of SaaS security attack surfaces.

The full report is available from the CSA site.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

70 percent of enterprises have dedicated SaaS security teams

Ubuntu Core 24 introduces Linux-based enhancements for IoT and AIoT security and management

74 percent of companies struggle with cloud spending

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond productivity metrics

Why the CHIPs act is the lifeline US tech desperately needs

Ex-Twitter X goes XXX with relaxation of adult content rules

Account takeover attacks are among top security concerns

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

33 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

28 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

26 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

22 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

11 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

8 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.