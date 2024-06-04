TRIBIT launches StormBox 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour playtime

TRIBIT has launched the StormBox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, an enhanced version of its popular predecessor. Featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the StormBox 2 offers a stable and extended 30-meter range, catering to a wide array of audio needs with its impressive 24-hour playtime and versatile app compatibility.

The newly upgraded speaker boasts a powerful 360° audio experience with two embedded 48mm full-range drivers, ensuring crystal-clear sound quality at a peak power of 34W. Whether you're looking to enjoy music at home or on the go, the StormBox 2's 360° surround sound offers complete audio immersion.

Weighing just 580 grams and measuring 180mm x 69mm x 69mm, the compact StormBox 2 is ideal for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Its RunStretch technology ensures up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for long trips, while the IPX7 waterproof rating allows it to withstand outdoor elements, from beachside parties to pool gatherings.

TRIBIT also recognizes the need for customization in audio products. The StormBox 2 addresses this with its fully customizable app, allowing users to tailor their audio experience with preset EQ settings for genres like Audiobook, Classic, Jazz, and Rock, or even create their own EQ curve. Additional app features include over-the-air upgrades and various settings to enhance the user's listening environment.

For those looking to amplify their listening experience, the StormBox 2 features TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode, enabling users to pair two StormBox 2 speakers for a more powerful sound or connect to other compatible TRIBIT speakers like the StormBox Flow or XSound Plus 2. This makes it easy to boost the atmosphere at any party or gathering.

Available for just $67.99 from Amazon here, the StormBox 2 offers a significant upgrade in portable sound technology, combining durability, versatility, and exceptional sound quality into a single device that stands out in the crowded market of portable speakers.

