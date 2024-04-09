TRIBIT launches XSound Plus 2 portable Bluetooth speaker

TRIBIT has launched its XSound Plus 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, an upgraded iteration of the MaxSound Plus. The new model boasts several enhancements over its predecessor, including an additional 6W of power, an extended playtime of 4 hours, Bluetooth 5.3, the introduction of Party Mode, and full compatibility with the TRIBIT App for customizable sound preferences.

The XSound Plus 2 is equipped with 30W Twilight sound, featuring neodymium full-range drivers that produce a wider frequency response compared to traditional magnets. This ensures crisp clarity in every audio experience. The advanced DSP and amplifiers, along with the XBass patented algorithm, elevate wireless listening to new heights.

Despite its compact and lightweight design, the XSound Plus 2 offers an impressive 24-hour playtime (when the XBass feature is not in use), thanks to RunStretch technology. It is ideal for travel or long car rides, ensuring that the music never needs to stop.

The speaker is easily portable, weighing only 580 grams, and its dimensions (198.5mm x 66.5mm x 70mm) make it perfect for hikes, camping, and holiday entertainment. It takes approximately 4 hours to fully recharge and boasts Outdoor Audio Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a wireless range of up to 150ft. Its sleek yet robust design, IPX7 waterproof rating, and Bluetooth 5.3 make it an excellent companion for outdoor adventures, pool parties, and beach trips.

Customization is a key feature of the XSound Plus 2. The TRIBIT App allows users to tailor the sound to their individual preferences and listening environments. Options include switching between Audiobook, MaxSound traditional, Jazz, Rock, and XBass (the default) modes, or disabling these pre-sets entirely. A customized EQ curve with nine bands ranging from 80Hz to 13kHz can also be created.

For those seeking a truly immersive sound experience, the XSound Plus 2 offers one-click pairing. Users can double up the audio experience by pairing two XSound Plus 2 speakers or seamlessly connect with the StormBox Flow wireless speaker for a booming sound. Party mode can also be activated to enhance any gathering, boost the mood at parties, and enjoy music with double the volume.

The TRIBIT XSound Plus 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for purchase from Amazon here for just $69.99. For a limited time, you can save $10 with a clickable coupon.

