Blackmagic Design leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite in DaVinci Resolve 19 for enhanced AI on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

Blackmagic Design has released DaVinci Resolve 19 beta 3, and the video editing software now supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor, optimized for Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs. This powerful integration is designed specifically for Windows ARM platform.

The Snapdragon X Elite, an all-in-one CPU, NPU, and GPU, promises to transform the video editing landscape by boosting the performance of DaVinci’s Neural AI Engine. This upgrade leads to a notable increase in efficiency, with AI-driven tasks like the magic mask seeing performance speeds up to 4.7 times faster, and smart reframe functionalities doubling in speed.

Professionals in the video editing sphere can now download DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta 3 immediately here, to take advantage of a suite of enhancements. This update doesn’t just tweak existing features but overhauls the AI tools and processes extensively, incorporating more than 100 new upgrades.

To test this, users will need Windows 11 for ARM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series processor (obviously). At least 16GB of system memory is needed, but for those working with 4K or utilizing Fusion, 32GB of system memory is recommended.

