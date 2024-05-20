Lenovo reveals AI-powered Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite

Today, Lenovo announces the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, marking the debut of its next-generation AI PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. As the PC industry transitions into the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo aims to redefine personalization in personal computing with these new offerings. These NGAIPCs combine intelligent software-powered local processing, increased productivity, creativity, and security to deliver an enhanced user experience.

The Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 are equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon X Elite processor, which features the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (neural processing unit). This combination promises leading PC performance per watt and up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) in AI NPU processing. Users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even offline, enhancing productivity and creativity without relying on an internet connection.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, designed for creators, allows users to spend less time on editing, rendering, and processing tasks, thanks to its AI capabilities. The Hexagon NPU in the Snapdragon X Elite processor provides onboard access to features like text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, and text creation and editing feedback. This AI-enabled laptop also offers advanced camera and call quality, lossless high-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity, and enhanced security. The 70Wh battery supports multi-day battery life, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

Weighing just 2.82lbs (1.28kg) and as thin as 0.51” (12.9mm), the Yoga Slim 7x is highly portable. Its 14.5” 3K (2944 x 1840) 90Hz PureSight OLED touch panel supports both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut, with 1000 nits peak brightness and TÜV Low Blue Light Certification. It features an FHD MIPI Webcam with IR camera and privacy shutter, four microphones, and Dolby Atmos audio. The device includes ports for 3 USB Type-C connections (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4), Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Yoga Slim 7x is also environmentally friendly, with packaging made from FSC-certified paper and other controlled materials, and a system bag made of bamboo fiber. Lenovo offers a CO2 Offset Service to help users offset the estimated CO2 emissions associated with their device.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is Lenovo’s first commercial next-generation AI PC, offering superior performance and efficiency for business use. Equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, integrated Adreno GPU, and on-device AI engine, this laptop enhances productivity with on-device AI capabilities.

With up to 64GB high-speed LPDDR5X 8533MT/s dual-channel memory and a sleek 14” ultrathin form factor, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 combines performance with professional sophistication. It features a range of display options including a 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS Touch, and a 14” 2.8K OLED, all with 400 nits brightness. The laptop offers Dolby Audio with dual speakers and an FHD+IR MIPI camera with privacy shutter and Computer Vision HPD.

With a weight starting at 2.72lbs (1.24kg) and dimensions of 12.34” x 8.64” x 0.67” (313.6mm x 219.4mm x 16.9mm), the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 provides robust connectivity options including 2 USB-A (5Gbps), 2 USB-C (USB4 40Gbps), audio jack, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. The 58Wh battery ensures extended usage. Security features include a fingerprint reader on the power button, dTPM, and Secured-Core PC.

US Availability and Pricing

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,199. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will also be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,699.