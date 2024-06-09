Ho, ho, holy moly: Microsoft unveils new Xbox consoles for Christmas 2024

For the upcoming Christmas season, Microsoft is adding three new Xbox Series X|S options to its lineup, each with unique designs, storage capacities, and price points. Details regarding pre-orders and market availability will be announced in the coming months

The Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White follows last year's Carbon Black version, offering gamers a sleek design with double the storage capacity to accommodate more games. It retains features like Quick Resume, fast load times, and gameplay up to 120 FPS. This new variant will be available at a retail price of $349.99, while the Carbon Black Series S 1TB will continue to be available until stock runs out.

Also introduced is the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White. Priced at $449.99, this all-digital model targets gamers who prefer digital downloads and provides the same performance and speed as the traditional Xbox Series X, but with a focus on 4K resolution gaming. The model supports popular franchises like Call of Duty, Halo, Forza, and Diablo.

The 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition of the Xbox Series X, priced at $599.99, offers the fastest and most powerful Xbox experience with twice the storage and a unique design inspired by outer space. This special edition features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect and includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case.

In addition to the new consoles, Microsoft has announced a range of Xbox compatible accessories. These include customized controllers available through the Xbox Design Lab and upcoming options like new controller designs and console wraps compatible with all Xbox Series X consoles.

