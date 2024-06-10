Apple Vision Pro comes to new markets

Apple Vision Pro will soon be available in several new countries and regions. Starting this Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. PT, pre-orders will open for customers in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, with availability beginning Friday, June 28.

Additionally, customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be able to pre-order Vision Pro starting Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. PT, with availability beginning Friday, July 12.

The device will be available at all Apple Store locations in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as the Apple Store online.

It will be priced starting at $3,499 (U.S.) and will come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

