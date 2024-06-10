macOS Sequoia Beta rolls out with iPhone mirroring, enhanced Safari, and gaming upgrades

Apple today released macOS Sequoia Beta, the upcoming version of its desktop operating system, packed with new features that enhance productivity and incorporate cutting-edge intelligence capabilities. macOS Sequoia introduces iPhone Mirroring, allowing users full control over their iPhone directly from their Mac. This feature is a significant part of Apple’s Continuity suite, providing seamless interaction between macOS and iOS devices.

Safari receives substantial updates including a new Highlights feature to help users effortlessly discover information while browsing. Apple also announced the introduction of a new Passwords app, streamlining access and organization of passwords and credentials in one convenient location.

Gaming on Mac gets a boost with the addition of popular titles such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Frostpunk 2. Enhanced by Apple’s MetalFX Upscaling, these games promise improved performance and high-quality visuals across Mac devices.

Another major addition, Apple Intelligence, integrates generative AI models and personal context across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, offering a new layer of intelligent functionality that respects user privacy. This system is optimized for Macs with M-series chips, utilizing the Neural Engine to maximize efficiency.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, emphasized the synergy of Apple silicon’s power and macOS’s user-friendliness. “With macOS Sequoia, we elevate the Mac experience by integrating advanced productivity tools and intelligent features that transform everyday tasks,” he stated.

Key features of macOS Sequoia include:

iPhone Mirroring: Engage with iPhone apps and features directly from your Mac, with the ability to interact using Mac’s keyboard, trackpad, or mouse.

Enhanced Safari: Discover web content easily with Highlights and enjoy a distraction-free reading environment with the revamped Reader mode.

Advanced Gaming: Enjoy new and upcoming games with improved graphics and personalized audio settings for an immersive gaming experience.

Window Tiling: Quickly organize open applications on your desktop with new tiling and arranging features.

Video Conferencing Updates: Present and participate in video calls with enhanced controls and customizable backgrounds.

macOS Sequoia also brings updates to Messages, Apple Maps, Photos, Notes, and more, further enriching the ecosystem.

Developers can access the macOS Sequoia beta starting today through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta scheduled for next month. The official release is set for this fall as a free update.