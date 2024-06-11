Grab 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY Microsoft 365' (worth $19) for FREE

For those who need the show as well as the tell, Teach Yourself VISUALLY Microsoft 365 is the visual walkthrough to Microsoft’s latest suite of office products that will get you up-to-speed faster than any other resource on the market.

This book offers image- and screenshot-rich tutorials alongside step-by-step instructions so you can see what you need to do to make the most of Microsoft 365.

From getting a grip on the most basic Microsoft 365 functions to the advanced, new features known only by power users, the book provides you with the tools you need to make your work more streamlined and efficient. You’ll also get:

  • Up to date -- and visually supported -- guidance on the major Office apps that are part of Microsoft 365: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access
  • Full-color, two-page tutorials that get you up and running fast
  • Easy-to-read instructions and stepwise advice to accompany the informative and crystal-clear images

Ideal for people using Microsoft 365 for the very first time, Teach Yourself VISUALLY Microsoft 365 is also a can’t-miss resource for long-time users of the software suite who need an introduction to the latest version and Office veterans seeking a refresher on what Microsoft 365 is capable of.

Teach Yourself VISUALLY Microsoft 365 from Wiley, usually retails for $19 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 25, so act fast.

