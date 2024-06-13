Elon Musk announces that Likes are now private for all X users

No Comments
Elon Musk X profile

Making good on a promise made earlier this year, X has confirmed that Likes have now been made private for all users on the social platform. Elon Musk says that that change has been made because it is "important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so".

Hiding Likes was something that was only previously available to paying X subscribers, but now it has rolled out to everyone. Musk is already claiming that there has been a "massive increase" in Likes since they were made private.

See also:

There is no freedom of choice when it comes to showing or hiding likes -- the option is enabled for all users, with no way to make them visible again. Likes have been used as an important metric on Twitter and X for many years, and are used by many people as a way to judge and understand other users, so the change is hugely significant.

The move is being billed as a boost to privacy, and a post from the X engineering team makes some important points, clarifying that while you will be able to see your own likes, it will not be possible to see those made by others:

The long-term impact of the hiding of Likes is yet to be seen, but for now it is being highlighted as being freeing and democratizing by Musk, who points to a jump in liking:

The hiding of Likes comes hot on the heels of X changing its policies to permit the posting of adult content, including images of nudity and sexual activity. Are the two linked? That’s for you to judge.

Image credit: Olena ChurilovaDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lack of tech understanding at executive level hinders enterprise transformation

Is over-focusing on privacy hampering the push to take full advantage of AI? 

Understanding the risks of integrating GenAI in GRC programs: A framework for compliance teams

Elon Musk announces that Likes are now private for all X users

Microsoft announces deprecation of DirectAcess networking feature in favor of Always On VPN

Sharp launches XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q 4K UHD projectors

Linux at the core: ChromeOS embraces Android tech to speed up Google AI integration

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

83 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Windows 10 may be in its death throes, but Microsoft has reopened beta testing

6 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.