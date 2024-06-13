Microsoft announces deprecation of DirectAcess networking feature in favor of Always On VPN

No Comments
Women remote working from sofa

Somewhat out of the blue, Microsoft has announced that DirectAccess is to be deprecated. This feature is used by remote workers to access company networks, but it has been superseded and is now considered outdated.

As is so often the case with the deprecation of Windows features, there is currently no precise timeline for removal, but Microsoft is advising users to make the move to Always On VPN. The company has also provided detailed instructions for how to migrate from DirectAccess to Always On VPN.

See also:

There's no denying that DirectAccess is an aging feature; it has been part of Windows since the days of Windows 7. Its age means that in terms of features and security it is now somewhat lacking, hence the push towards Always on VPN.

Microsoft has not, as yet, made a big announcement about the deprecation of this particular feature, but it is the latest addition to the "Deprecated features for Windows client" list the company maintains. Here Microsoft says:

DirectAccess is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend migrating from DirectAccess to Always On VPN.

Explaining the benefits of switching to Always On VPN, Microsoft says:

In previous versions of the Windows VPN architecture, platform limitations made it difficult to provide the critical functionality needed to replace DirectAccess, such as automatic connections initiated before users sign in. Always On VPN, however, has mitigated most of those limitations or expanded the VPN functionality beyond the capabilities of DirectAccess. Always On VPN addresses the previous gaps between Windows VPNs and DirectAccess.

More information about migrating away from DirectAccess to Always On VPN can be found here.

Image credit: DragonImages / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lack of tech understanding at executive level hinders enterprise transformation

Is over-focusing on privacy hampering the push to take full advantage of AI? 

Understanding the risks of integrating GenAI in GRC programs: A framework for compliance teams

Elon Musk announces that Likes are now private for all X users

Microsoft announces deprecation of DirectAcess networking feature in favor of Always On VPN

Sharp launches XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q 4K UHD projectors

Linux at the core: ChromeOS embraces Android tech to speed up Google AI integration

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

83 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Windows 10 may be in its death throes, but Microsoft has reopened beta testing

6 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.